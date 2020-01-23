Terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district as the operation to flush out ultras in Khrew area entered the second day on Wednesday, police said.

An Army jawan and a special police officer (SPO) were martyred in a gunbattle in the area of Tuesday.

The gunbattle had started after cordon and search operation were launched by security forces in the district on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had told reporters that there were reports of presence of two terrorists in the area.

“The Khrew operation resumed this (Wednesday) morning after being suspended on Tuesday night. So far, there is no confirmation of any terrorist being killed there… We have reports of presence of two terrorists there and the search is on, Singh had said on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony of the slain SPO Shahbaz Ahmad at District Police Lines, Srinagar on Wednesday.

The DGP said operations against terrorists in the valley have been intensified.

Counter-terrorist operations in the valley have been intensified, which has created a stir in south Kashmir. There have been half-a-dozen successful operations and they will continue in the same manner. We will work harder for the people and for establishing peace in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Asked about preparations for the Republic Day functions in the Kashmir Valley, Singh said all arrangements are in place.

We have done all preparations on the ground. Preparations have been done in all districts of the valley. All security arrangements have been put in place in Srinagar as well. I think all other arrangements have also been done for the January 26 function and this function will take place smoothly, the DGP said.

On a question about the police using drones for surveillance in Srinagar city, Singh said they are technical aids that help police.

Drones are a normal technical aid which every police force uses in this age. Jammu and Kashmir Police also uses them to cover law and order situations. I think this is a very good help and drones show us what happens in lanes and bylanes which otherwise is not possible. They tell us about any mischievous activity taking place there, he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police paid tributes on Wednesday to martyr Shahbaz Ahmad, who was martyred yesterday during an encounter with terrorists in Khrew of Awantipora district.

Civil and Police Officers led by Advisor to Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IGP Ops CRPF Rajesh Kumar, DIG CKR Srinagar Vidhi Kumar Birdi, DIG SKR Atul Goel, DC Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, DC Pulwama Dr. Raghav Langer laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to the martyr for the supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty.

Among others who paid floral tributes to the martyr include senior officers of CAPF, SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal-, SSP Security Kashmir Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem, other officers and jawans of the police and security forces.

Martyr Shahbaz Ahmad’s family is survived by father Abdul Aziz, Mother Sewa Akhter, two brothers Ajaz Ahmad and Shahnawaz Ahmad and a sister Asiya.

Later, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with civil administration and other security forces also paid rich professional tributes to the martyr Special Police Officer Shahbaz Ahmed at his native village Hayatpura.

A wreath laying ceremony was organised at Hayatpura village where senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir police, civil administration and army took part while thousands of locals attended the last rites.

Senior police officers present on the spot assured the family members of martyr that every jawan and officer of police family is stands with them in this out of grief and shall provide all assistance to the family in the future also.