Terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama District on Friday, the army said.
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Kangan village following information about presence of terrorists in the area, an army official said.
As the security forces closed in on the target house, the militant opened fire. The forces retaliated the firing triggering a gunbattle, the official said. The unidentified terrorist was killed after a brief encounter, he said, adding one firearm has been recovered from the scene of the gunbattle.
