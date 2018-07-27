Terrorist killed in Kupwara; 4 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: An unidentified terrorist was on Thursday killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of Kupwara District, police said.
Security forces launched a search operation in Check Sodul village in Handwara area following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.
He said the operation turned into a gun battle when the hiding terrorists opened fire on the security forces.
An army official said one terrorist was killed in the encounter. The person’s identity was not immediately known, he added.
Meanwhile, four CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Anantnag District, a police official said.
Terrorists hurled a grenade towards security forces at Bijbehara in Anantnag District, resulting in injuries to four personnel, the official said.
The area was cordoned off and search operations launched to nab the terrorists, he added.
