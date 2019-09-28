Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Ganderbal

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the Army said.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Trumkhal area, in the upper reaches of Ganderbal this morning, an Army official said.

He said one terrorist was killed in the gunbattle.

A weapon was recovered from the scene of the encounter. (PTI)