Terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama, identity being ascertained

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday killed an unidentified terrorist in an encounter in a forest in Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Branpatri forest area of Tral on Wednesday morning following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police spokesperson said.
The hiding terrorists opened firing on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle, he said.
“One terrorist was killed in the gun battle while there were no casualties among the security forces,” he added.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is being ascertained. (PTI)
