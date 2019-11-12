Terrorist killed in encounter in Ganderbal

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed and an Army soldier injured in an encounter between the ultras and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulan area of the central Kashmir district in the morning following inputs about the presence of terrorists. During the search, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated, according to an officer.
A terrorist was killed during the gunfight. An army soldier was also injured and rushed to a medical facility for treatment, the officer said.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained. The operation is on and further details are awaited, the officer added. (PTI)
