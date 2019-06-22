Terrorist killed in encounter in Baramulla

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter on Saturday with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Boniyar area of Baramulla district in the early hours following information about presence of the militants in the area, a police official said.
During the search operation, the militants opened fire towards security forces who retaliated, he said.
“In the exchange of fire, one unidentified ultra was killed,” he said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained.(PTI)
