Terrorist killed in Boniyar, Uri

Share Share Share 0

Sniffer dogs deployed to track terrorists in Kishtwar

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR/KISHTWAR: A terrorist was killed in an encounter on Saturday with security forces in Baramulla district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Boniyar area of Baramulla district in the early hours following information about presence of the terrorists in the area, a police official said.

During the search operation, the terrorists opened fire towards security forces who retaliated, he said.

“In the exchange of fire, one unidentified ultra was killed,” he said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, sniffer dogs were pressed into service as a massive search operation to track down suspected terrorists in a forest area of Kishtwar district continued for the second day, officials said.

The Army and police had launched a search operation in the forest area near Keshwan village early on Friday following information about the movement of suspected terrorists. A brief gunfight took place between the terrorists and the search parties on Friday and it is believed that one of them got injured, but managed to flee along with his accomplices deep inside the dense forest, officials said.

Blood stains were spotted near the scene of the gunfight. The search operation is on and sniffer dogs were pressed into service to track down the terrorists, officials said.

On May 31, two special police officers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Appan area of Marwah belt in the district. The ultras managed their escaped after the encounter.

Kishtwar, which was declared terrorism-free over a decade ago, was rattled by the killing of state Bharatiya Janata Party Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother, Ajeet Parihar, on November 1, followed by killing of senior RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his security guard inside a health centre on April 9.