Terrorist killed in Baramulla encounter

State Times News Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district, an Army official said on Saturday. The encounter took place at Watergam town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Some weapons and war-like stores were recovered from the site of the operation, the official said. The operation was over but the terrorist was yet to be identified, he said, adding that further details were awaited.
