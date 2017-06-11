Terrorist killed in Gurez; India retaliating ceasefire violation on LoC

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: While Indian Army is retaliating Pakistan’s yet another ceasefire violation along Line of Control in Krishna Ghati Sector, a terrorist was killed as the Army thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in north Kashmir.

An Army official said the troops guarding the LoC observed movement of ultras trying to sneak into the valley from across the border and challenged them.

During the exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed, the official said.

With the latest operation, the number of terrorists killed in encounters along the LoC in north Kashmir in the past four days has gone up to 14.

An Army jawan also lost his life in one of the encounters.

A defence spokesman on Thursday said multiple attempts made by Pakistan army to push armed infiltrators across the LoC were foiled by the troops at Machhil and Naugam sectors in Kupwara district, Gurez in Bandipora district and Uri in Baramulla, resulting in the killing of seven terrorists.

All the four infiltration bids were aided by the Pakistani forces who provided active support, including cover fire using heavy calibre artillery, the Army’s Northern Command had said in a statement.

With the killing of six terrorists in Uri sector on Friday and one in Gurez today, the Army has foiled eight infiltration attempts in less than a fortnight in north Kashmir.

Three of the attempts were scuttled in Uri sector alone.

On May 26, the Army killed two Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) members who tried to infiltrate into Uri sector in Baramulla district to carry out an attack on the soldiers.

Six more terrorists were killed in the same sector the next day when they attempted to sneak into the valley from across the border.

This year, Army foiled 24 infiltration attempts killing 41 armed intruders along the LoC.

Meanwhile Pakistani Army on Saturday night resorted to heavy shelling of India’s forward military posts and civilian areas in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani troops used mortar bombs and fired with automatic weapons from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector, prompting Indian troops to retaliate, a senior army officer said. “Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 2030 hours along the Line of Control (LC) in Krishana Ghati sector,” a senior army officer said.

Reports said that the Pakistani troops also targeted civilian population and hamelts along the LoC in Krishna Ghati and Balnoie areas of Poonch district, triggering panic among the area dwellers.

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, the officer said, adding the firing is presently on.

Pakistan is resorting to heavy mortar shelling of 120 mm of four Indian Army posts in Krishna Ghati sector.

Our troops are giving a befitting reply to Pakistan’s shelling and firing.