Terrorist hideout busted in Sopore

State Times News SRINAGAR: Based on a credible input, Sopore Police along with security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Rafiabad area of Sopore on Sunday. As per the details, Sopore Police recovered incriminating materials including huge cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout used by the terrorists. A case vide FIR No. 166/2019 has been registered at Police Station Dangiwacha in this regard. Incriminating materials including huge cache of arms and ammunition have been seized by the police and taken into records for the purpose of further investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I’ve had most number of obituaries written for my career: Vivek Oberoi
Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn reunite for ‘Golmaal FIVE’
‘Black Widow’ to release in India April 30
Karan, Zoya, Dibakar and Anurag’s ‘Ghost Stories’ to debut on Netflix on Jan 1, 2020
Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar to reunite for comedy
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper