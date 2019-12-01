Terrorist hideout busted in Sopore

State Times News

SRINAGAR: Based on a credible input, Sopore Police along with security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Rafiabad area of Sopore on Sunday.

As per the details, Sopore Police recovered incriminating materials including huge cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout used by the terrorists.

A case vide FIR No. 166/2019 has been registered at Police Station Dangiwacha in this regard.

Incriminating materials including huge cache of arms and ammunition have been seized by the police and taken into records for the purpose of further investigation.