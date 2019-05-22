Terrorist hideout busted in Rajouri

4 AK Rifles rifles, 11 Pistols among arms and ammunition recovered
STATE TIMES NEWS
RAJOURI: Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout
and recovered arms and ammunition.
The arms and ammunition were recovered by the army and local
police in a joint search operation.
Police recovered 1 AK 56 automatic assault rifle, 3 AK47 automatic assault rifles, 11 pistols which include 2 modified pistols, 8 magazines of AK rifle, 21 pistol magazines, 02 modified pistol magazines, 606 AK rounds and 36 pistol rounds.
More details in this regard are
awaited.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
Over 2 lakh ‘Game of Thrones’ fans sign petition to remake final season with ‘competent makers’
Didn’t want to miss opportunity of working with Irrfan: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to feature in ‘Housefull 4’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper