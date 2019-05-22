Terrorist hideout busted in Rajouri

Share Share 0 Share

4 AK Rifles rifles, 11 Pistols among arms and ammunition recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout and recovered arms and ammunition.

The arms and ammunition were recovered by the army and local police in a joint search operation.

Police recovered 1 AK 56 automatic assault rifle, 3 AK47 automatic assault rifles, 11 pistols which include 2 modified pistols, 8 magazines of AK rifle, 21 pistol magazines, 02 modified pistol magazines, 606 AK rounds and 36 pistol rounds.

More details in this regard are awaited.