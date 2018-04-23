Terrorist hideout busted in Kupwara

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Security forces busted a terrorist hideout on Sunday in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, a police spokesman said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of security forces launched a search operation in Watsar forest area in Handwara, he said.

A Pika gun, a Bazooka, a Radio-set yaesu, six Mor rounds, 940 Pika ammunition rounds, three silencers, six AK magazines, four IED initiating mechanism, eight kg of IED, 21 UBGL rounds, one hand grenade, four RPG rounds, 15 RPG boosters, 20 electric detonators, four detonator boxes and a magazine box were seized, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the area has been highly infested with militancy since long, the spokesman said, adding that a case was registered in the matter.