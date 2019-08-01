Terrorist hideout busted in Kupwara

STATE TIMES NEWS

KUPWARA: Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in a forest area of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, as official said.

He said acting on specific information, SOG Sogam and 28RR Army launched a joint search operation in a forest area in Lolab and busted a terrorist hideout. “At the hideout, a huge cache of arms and ammunitions including three AK 47 Magazines, 148 AK 47 rounds, three ART grenades, 3 HC, SC 860/grenade and one pouch were recovered,” the official said.