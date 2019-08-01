Terrorist hideout busted in Kupwara

STATE TIMES NEWSKUPWARA: Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in a forest area of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, as official said. He said acting on specific information, SOG Sogam and 28RR Army launched a joint search operation in a forest area in Lolab and busted a terrorist hideout. “At the hideout, a huge cache of arms and ammunitions including three AK 47 Magazines, 148 AK 47 rounds, three ART grenades, 3 HC, SC 860/grenade and one pouch were recovered,” the official said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Orthopaedic camp conducted
I am platform agnostic now: Saif Ali Khan
I’m coming back to India: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
Indian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper