Terrorist hideout busted in Doda

Bhaderwah/Jammu: Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a cowshed turned into a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Friday, officials said.

Based on a specific information about terrorist hideouts and movement of suspected militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles along with sleuths of police, launched a joint operation late Thursday night in Chilli-Balla area, Army spokesperson in Bhaderwah said.

“During massive search operation of ‘dhoks’ (grass huts), cowsheds and houses Friday morning, a cache was busted and arms and ammunition were recovered from the cowshed owned by Abbas Ahmed,” he said.

The spokesperson said during the search, 64 live rounds of AK-47, one round of SLR, one Motorola radio set, batteries, beside parts of AK-47 and 12-bore gun were recovered.

A case was registered in Gandoh police station and further investigation was underway, he said.

Officials said militants were using cowsheds and grass huts as hideouts in Doda-Kishtwar hills.

They said the troops will be screening high altitude structures in these hilly areas to ensure that footprints of militancy were curbed in Jammu region.