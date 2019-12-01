Terrorist hideout busted in Baramulla; arms, ammunition seized

Srinagar: Security forces have busted a militant hideout in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized a cache of arms, ammunition and other items, including a satellite phone, police said on Sunday.
The hideout was busted in Rafiabad area of Sopore in north Kashmir, a police official said.
He said the recovery includes two AK rifles, 2000 AK rounds, three RPG rounds, two wireless sets and a satellite phone.
A case has been registered, the official said, adding that the incriminating material has been seized by the police and taken into records for further investigation.
Investigation in the matter is in progress, he added.
