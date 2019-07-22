Terrorist hideout busted; arms, ammunition seized

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Security forces busted a terrorist hideout at Chanser Forest in Gandoh area of Doda district and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from underground dump on Monday evening.

Acting on a specific information, 4 Rashtriya Rifles based at Bhadarwah led by CO 4RR and Maj Kuldeep alongwith 40 army personals & ASI Ram Prasad with 4 policemen launched a joint operation in the Chanser Forest of Doda district and after 48 hours long search operation, seized a cache of arms and ammunition, an Army spokesman said.

The spokesperson said that on a specific information from a reliable source, we busted a under ground terrorist hideout in Chanser Forest today evening and recovered war like stores, including different kinds of weapons and other arms and ammunition.

The recoveries include 11 Magazine of AK-47, 581 rounds of AK -47, 4 Motorola set, 1 Motorola set battery & 1 charger, 8 RPG rounds, 5 Magazines of SLR, 1 Magazine of PISTOL, 1 UBGL BRL, 1 Chinese Pistol, 1 DESSI KATTA( LOCAL) and 188 ammunition of WCC (10MM).