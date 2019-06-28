Terrorist groups clashed; 1 killed, other injured

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A terrorist was killed while other was found in injured condition after a clash broke out between two terrorist groups at Bijbehara area.

As per the details, body of Aadil Rehman Das, a resident of Bijbehara’s Waghama village, was found on a hill in Boomteng near Sirhama while another ISJK terrorist, Arif Hussain Bhat, from Bijbehara’s Thajiwara was found injured near the same spot.