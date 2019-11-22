Terrorist associate involved in threatening civilians arrested in Pulwama

IED found on Srinagar-Jammu national highway

Srinagar: A terrorist associate involved in threatening and intimidating civilians was arrested in Pulwama district, police said on Thursday.

“Police in Awantipora arrested a terrorist associate involved in threatening and intimidating locals in Tral area. He has been identified as Asif Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Larow Jageer Tral,” a police official said.

He said as per the police records, Bhat was involved in publishing and circulation of threat posters in the area.

The police investigation also revealed that he is linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and was communicating with the outfit’s terrorists, the official said.

Stern warning to miscreants

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: Authorities in Srinagar on Thursday issued a strict warning to miscreants threatening residents of the city for going about their routine life affairs.

The warning was issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, in the backdrop of reports of threatening posters appearing at certain places with messages of retribution for opening shops or going about other routine affairs, an official release said.

Touring around the city, Choudhary interacted with the locals at several places in order to get a public sense of the matter, it said. “The aim of such tactics seems to be to create fear among the population,” Choudhary said, assuring the people that the district administration is closely monitoring things.

He also urged the people to immediately report instances of intimidation of this sort at local police stations assuring that action would follow immediately and the miscreants would be dealt with sternly.

Besides, Bhat was also involved in arson and causing damages to a chemist shop in the area, he said.

He was wanted by law for his involvement in various cases pertaining to threatening of locals and causing damages and arson in the area, the official said.

Meanwhile, an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered and later defused by security forces on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Kulgam district, police said.

A road-opening party of the Army detected a suspicious object on the highway at Ganjipora stop axis, a police official said.

He said bomb disposal squad teams of the Army and police reached the spot and on their search, two tin boxes with wires out were found.

Apparently it looked like an IED and was destroyed on the spot, the official said, adding there was no loss of life or property in the incident.