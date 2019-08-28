Terrorist arrested in Baramulla

State Times News Srinagar: A terrorist was arrested after he opened fire at a check post in Baramulla district in north Kashmir, the army said on Tuesday. The terrorist opened fire at a joint check post of the army and the police near Delina village at around 10.15 pm on Monday. He was overpowered and later arrested, the army said. An AK 47 Rifle and a pistol were recovered from his possession.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Indians have higher average resting heart rate: IHS
Would love to do grey characters: Kareena Kapoor Khan
‘Marjaavaan’ release postponed to November 22
Doubted if I will ever act again: Suniel Shetty
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper