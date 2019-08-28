Terrorist arrested in Baramulla

State Times News

Srinagar: A terrorist was arrested after he opened fire at a check post in Baramulla district in north Kashmir, the army said on Tuesday.

The terrorist opened fire at a joint check post of the army and the police near Delina village at around 10.15 pm on Monday. He was overpowered and later arrested, the army said. An AK 47 Rifle and a pistol were recovered from his possession.