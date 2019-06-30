Terrorism waning, hope no security required for Amarnath Yatra from 2020: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its final phase and expressed hope that annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath will not require security arrangement from next year.

He said that adequate security arrangement has been put in place this year for the 46-day yatra, scheduled to begin from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1, to ensure its peaceful conclusion.

“There will be no need of security for the yatra from next year as the voice of my conscience says that this is the last phase and final chapter of terrorism in the state,” the Udhampur MP added.

The first batch of the pilgrims to the cave shrine situated at an altitude of 3,880 metres will leave from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Sunday.

The batch of pilgrims will reach the two base camps in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts by evening and will stay there overnight before leaving for the yatra on Monday.

Addressing a group of Sadhus after inaugurating the registration counter for them at Ram temple in the old city, the minister said, “Like yesteryears, adequate security arrangements have been made for the yatra to ensure its peaceful conclusion.”

The counters for registration of the pilgrims were opened at different places in the city as visitors including Sadhus from across the country have started flocking Jammu ahead of the formal commencement of the yatra.

“The Amarnath yatra is part of our faith and a glaring example of our rich culture and has its own religious significance not only for this region but for the entire country,” said Singh, who is the Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office.

He expressed hope that the pilgrims would be welcomed in the valley with traditional hospitality.

The Ram Temple at Purani Mandi is providing free boarding and lodging facilities to the Sadhus coming from across the country for the yatra.

Praising temple mahant Rameshwar Dass for making arrangements for the Sadhus at the temple complex in coordination with the district administration, the minister said that the administration will attend to any issue so that the Sadhus do not face any problem.