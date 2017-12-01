Terrorism can’t, shouldn’t be linked with any religion: Swaraj

Agency

SOCHI (RUSSIA): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said that terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion as she urged the international community to enhance cooperation to combat the scourge which is a “crime against the entire humanity”.

Swaraj, who is here to attend the summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) — a China-dominated security grouping which is increasingly seen as a counterweight to NATO — said that India strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

India is attending the SCO summit as a permanent member for the first time. In June, India and Pakistan had become full-fledged members of the SCO.

“My congratulations to Pakistan for becoming the full member of SCO,” Swaraj said.

“This meeting has a special significance for India because it is the first meeting of the Council, after India became the full member of the SCO. Furthermore, it is being hosted by our old and trusted friend Russia. “I bring warm greetings and best wishes from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of this meeting,” the minister said.

Swaraj said that there can be no justification whatsoever for any acts of terrorism.

“We are determined to consistently strengthen cooperation within the SCO framework, and to work together, to seek comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security.

“We must reaffirm that terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group. It is a crime against the entire humanity,” she said while addressing the 16th meeting of Council of SCO heads of governments.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also present during the summit.

India urges all nations to enhance cooperation in intelligence sharing, law enforcement, developing best practices and technologies, mutual legal assistance, extradition arrangements, capacity building amongst other measures for countering terrorism, Swaraj said.

The minister said that connectivity with SCO countries is India’s priority. “We want connectivity to pave the way for cooperation and trust between our societies. For this, respect for sovereignty is essential. Inclusivity, transparency and sustainability are imperative,” Swaraj said.