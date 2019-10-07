Terror module smashed; JeM’s third terrorist arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was arrested in Baramulla district on Sunday, a police spokesperson said, adding now with the arrest of third and last terrorist this terror group of JeM has been smashed.”.

Mohsin Manzoor Salhea, a resident of Arampora-Azadgunj area, was arrested on a credible input during an anti-militant operation in Baramulla town, he said.

He was part of a newly raised terror group of three terrorists in Baramulla District.

According to the spokesperson, Salhea was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and was wanted in two cases registered at the Baramulla police station this year.

Salhea was part of a group involved in planning and executing terror attacks in the area, he said.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were also recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

Earlier one terrorist of this group identified as Momin Gujri was killed over a month back in a fierce encounter with police wherein one SPO Bilal Bhat attained martyrdom and police Sub Inspector Amardeep was seriously injured. Police spokesperson said, “their another accomplice Iqbal Naikoo was arrested in a separate operation recently and now with the arrest of third and last terrorist Mohsin Manzoor Salhea, this terror group of JeM is completely smashed.”

“Terror plot to target Police, security forces and other civilian targets has been neutralized,” spokesperson said.