Terror list

The updated list released by UN Security Councils on terrorists and militant groups has 139 entries from Pakistan alone, including outfits like Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafeez Saeed’s Lashkar-e-Taiba. The list, headed by Osama bin Laden’s heir apparent Ayman al-Zawahiri, identifies all those individuals who have lived in Pakistan, operated from there or have been associated with groups that used Pakistani territory for carrying out their operations. LeT’s Hafiz Saeed is listed as a person also wanted by Interpol for his involvement in terrorist activities. The LeT is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans. The list also includes Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, an Indian national who, according to the Security Council, has held several Pakistani passports issued in Rawalpindi and Karachi. Dawood wanted in India as the mastermind of the Mumbai bomb blasts in 1993 and accused of crimes such as match-fixing and extortion, accrued a vast property portfolio across the Midlands and south-east in the UK as well as India, the UAE, Spain, Morocco, Turkey, Cyprus and Australia. Haji Mohammed Yahya Mujahid, LeT’s media contact, and Hafiz Saeed’s deputies, Abdul Salaam and Zafar Iqbal, are also listed. Like Hafiz Saeed, they are all wanted by the Interpol. The LeT is listed with its various aliases, such as al-Mansoorian, Paasban-i-Kashmir, Paasban-i-Ahle Hadith, Jamaatud Dawa and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation, the report said. The UN data claims that first person on the list Ayman al-Zawahiri is still hiding somewhere in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border area. Several of his lieutenants are also on the list who, the UN believes, are hiding with him. Some of the terrorists arrested and handed over to America had Pakistani passport, issued by various Pakistani missions in the Middle East and renewed in Pakistan. The terrorist entities that were allegedly based in Pakistan, worked from there or had links to Pakistani individuals, which include Jaish-e-Mohammed, Afghan Support Committee, Lashkar-i-Jhangvi, Al Akhtar Trust International, Harkatul Jihad Islami, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Jamaatul Ahrar and Khatiba Imam Al-Bukhari. Despite all these many numbers of charges of abetting terrorism Pakistan remains immune to world reaction and China too is in the same boat when it comes to oppose India which wanted move sanctions against Hafeez Saeed making it clear that terror industry has widespread support in power pockets.