Terror funding: Salahuddin’s son sent to judicial custody

New Delhi: Syed Shahid Yousuf, son of globally-wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin, was on Wednesday sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court in a 2011 terror funding case.

District Judge Poonam A Bamba sent the accused to custody till November 27 after he was produced before the court on expiry of his seven-day custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA had earlier alleged that the accused had links with proscribed terrorist organisation like Hizb-ul-Mujahedin. The NIA said the case was registered on the basis of information regarding funds from Pakistan being sent to Jammu and Kashmir through hawala channels via Delhi to fund terrorism.

The NIA had in 2011 arrested accused persons Ghulam Mohd Bhat and others with Rs 21.20 lakh, it said, adding that Yousuf was “one of the several Indian contacts of Bhat” who had been in telephonic contact with him for receiving money transfer codes. It was submitted by the agency that Yousuf’s involvement was found in collecting funds from a terrorist outfit in Saudi Arabia as well as from other accused on directions of his father Mohd Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, self-styled supreme commander of the Hizb-Ul-Mujahiddin.

Syed Salahuddin was declared a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of State in June this year.

The NIA has claimed that so far Yousuf has received a total of nearly Rs 4.5 lakh through eight international wire transfers.

The agency has so far filed two charge sheets against six people including Bhat, a close aide of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mohammed Siddiq Ganai, Ghulam Jeelani Liloo and Farooq Ahmed Dagga.

The NIA had also registered two other cases related to terror funding — one in November 2011 and the other in May this year. It had filed a charge sheet against 10 people including Salahuddin in the April 2011 case.

In the recent case, the NIA arrested 10 people including some close relatives and aides of Geelani.