Terror attack: Baby girl among 4 injured in Sopore

In a merciless act of terrorism. Terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby girl ( Usma jan) at Dangerpora Sopore. All injured shifted to the hospital and stated to be stable. Police on spot and investigation in progress.
