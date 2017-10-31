Termination of ReT for producing false certificate stayed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Janak Raj Kotwal of Jammu and Kashmir High Court (Jammu Wing) on Monday stayed the termination of ReT teacher Naseem Akhter, wife of Ghulam Hussain, resident of Village Kote (Thannamandi), posted in Middle School Kote Kandian (Zone Thannamandi) till further orders against whom the Directorate of School Education Jammu had issued a communication to the Chief Education Officer, Rajouri for terminating her services on the ground that she had procured the ReT job on a fraudulent habitation certificate which later came to be cancelled by the Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri.

After hearing Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocates Arshad Majid Malik and Sheikh Najeeb appearing for the petitioner whereas Senior Advocate D.C. Raina with Advocate Mazher Ali Khan appearing for Caveator Waheed Ul Rehman, son of Muzaffar Khan, resident of Village Kote (Thannamandi), Justice Kotwal observed that it is evident in terms of the impugned communication No. DSEJ/Legal/32665-66 dated September 27, 2017 that the engagement of the petitioner as ReT in aforesaid school is likely to be cancelled for the reasons that at the time of seeking engagement she has produced certificate showing herself to be the resident of Mohra Kandian but later it has been found that this village is not comprised of various Mohras and therefore, false certificate has been produced.

Justice Kotwal further observed that it needs to be pointed out that if the village is not comprised of different Mohras (habitations), in that case the engagement will have to be made on village basis and it does not appear that even in that case the petitioner will lose her entitlement and eligibility.

Observing that strong prima facie case for showing indulgence has been found, the court issued notices to Commissioner / Secretary School Education Department, DSE Jammu, Personnel Officer DSE Jammu, CEO Rajouri, ZEO Thannamandi and Waheed Ul Rehman. Justice Kotwal as an ad-interim and subject to the objections stayed the termination of the petitioner till further orders.