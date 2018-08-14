Tension simmering in Rajouri, ex-minister’s role comes under scanner

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Tension prevailed in Palma area of Rajouri following arguments between two groups of people over an alleged case of burglary and attack on a local businessman.

In view of the Independence Day celebrations, the police worked hard to defuse the tension but a large number of locals, enjoying patronage of a former PDP minister blocked the traffic on the road for over three hours. The intentions were clear to create tension by polarising the situation. The police faced tough time as the protesters were adamant on the arrest of accused in the alleged case of attack on a local businessman. Shouting provocative slogans, the protesters were demanding immediate arrest of youth, who they claimed were behind the attack.

Sources said that deliberate attempts were allegedly being made by the former PDP minister to generate passions over what is being seen an isolated criminal case. The name of this minister had surfaced during peak agitation over Rassana case with locals accusing him of inciting passions and engineering communal divide as part of covering to Gujjars indulging in encroachment of forest land.

The former controversial PDP minister is alleged to have amassed huge assets by indulging in acts of omission and commission. His fellow colleagues in the PDP-BJP ministry apart from the party leaders are reported to have brought to the notice of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti alleged acts of corruption several times. At one point of time, the Chief Minister was under severe pressure of dropping him from her Council of Ministers, especially at the time of the last rejig several weeks ahead of the fall of her government.

A senior Congress leader and a few prominent citizens of the town alleged that the incident is being turned violent by the former PDP minister, who has lost his credibility after provoking patriotic Gujjar community across Jammu especially in Rassana row.

They further added that the minor issue of alleged theft and attack on an individual could have been sorted out by the local prominent citizens from both the communities but the concerned minister hijacked the issue to satiate his personal political agenda.

The locals alleged the youth had snatched cash from the shopkeeper before fleeing the spot. They alleged that two motorbike-borne youth had attacked the businessman, identified as Mohd Akram in Palma and fled the spot after snatching cash from him late Saturday night.

Another report claimed the businessman was making false allegations as he had to settle some pending payment with the youth, who called on him to collect the payment.

Following some arguments between the two, the businessman tried to escape from the spot without making any commitment on repaying the pending payment. This resulted in scuffle between the two sides.

The incident, according to local eyewitness report, was reported late Saturday night.

Enjoying political clout and patronage of a former minister, the businessman reported the matter to the police on Sunday and demanded registration of FIR in the case.

While the police is investigating the incident, the protesters assembled in large numbers and disrupted traffic on the main road connecting Darhal with the district headquarters.

The protesters accused the police of hobnobbing with the accused. Anticipating more trouble in the area, the police desperately tried to pacify the protesters. After lot of persuasion the Dharna was lifted but tension was simmering when the reports last came in.