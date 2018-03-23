Tension in JU as students ransack premises of DSW Office

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Tension prevailed in University of Jammu (JU) on Thursday as students demanding basic facilities including 24-hour canteen services and CCTV surveillance ransacked the office premises of Dean Students Welfare (DSW), JU.

Post graduates and research scholars of JU assembled in front of the Office of Dean Students Welfare, Jammu University, and raised slogans in support of their demands.

To seek attention of authorities, the protesting students locked all the gates of Jammu University.

Considering the gravity of the situation, DSW JU Prof Satnam Kour rushed to the spot and asked protesting students to open the gate which resulted into ugly spat between the students and the Dean.

Consequently, when the DSW left the spot, the students ransacked the premises of her office.

The agitating students alleged that despite several reminders the authorities have failed to consider their demands.

They asserted that on one hand the Central Government is promoting Digital India Programme across the country by facilitating more than 2500 cities with free wifi facility and on the other hand students of Jammu University are being forced to face hardships on account of non-availability of wifi in the campus.

They said Jammu University has been awarded with A+ Grade by NAAC and recognized by the UGC by granting graded autonomy status but it is unfortunate to say that the university students are battling for basic facilities.

They mentioned that more than 1,000 students, faculty and other staff are residing in the University campus but the canteen services are available for limited time. They appealed to the administration to provide 24X7 canteen services to the students.

They also complained that recently some bikes of university students have been stolen in the campus due to security lapses. They asserted that the authorities should provide CCTV surveillance throughout the university campus. Besides this, students also demanded printing facility, mini market for essential commodities, medical attendants, ambulance facility and 24X7 library facilities for the residential girl students. The agitating students also demanded opening of new hostels which have been constructed but not open for the students.