Tension grips Rajouri over ‘desecration’ of temple; minorities seek Governor’s immediate intervention

RAJOURI: Tension gripped Thannamandi area of the border Rajouri district on Sunday following reports about sacrilege of Kali Mata Mandir at Devi Dhaka.

The alleged sacrilegious act was reported to Police Station Thannamandi by a resident of Ward No 10, Rajouri, Navneet Gupta, who, according to locals, visits the temple once a week on regular basis.

However, the police denied the reports of damage or any sacrilegious act at the place of worship but sensing gravity of the situation registered FIR 216/2018 under sections 457, 380, 511 and 295-A RPC against unknown persons for committing theft and set in motion the investigations.

The incident occurred days after the controversial hate speech by a Muslim cleric in Jamia Masjid, Rajouri that had generated fear and passions among the minorities.As the police released pictures of the Kali Mata Mandir to show that no sacrilegious act had taken place in the worship place, the devout Navneet Gupta came up with the photos clicked by him, which contradicted the police claim and portrayed other side of the story.As the issue snowballed into a controversy, the activists of Vishav Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and members of Beopar Mandal protested in Rajouri town and blocked the road for an hour.Shouting slogans against the police and the District Administration for not taking any action against the culprits, the protestors staged a Dharna. The local leaders of these organisations expressed anguish over the inaction in the matter of hate speech by a local Maulana and now the alleged sacrilegious act at the Kali Mata Mandir. They were of the view that deliberate attempts are being made to hurt the sentiments of minority community across the Rajouri district for over a fortnight. Feeling sense of insecurity, the vocal members of the minority community described the alleged sacrilegious act at Thannamandi a ploy to sap their morale. They were agitated over the police inaction despite registering of FIRs. “No forward moment has taken place in the investigations and action is yet to be initiated against the persons committing sacrilegious and provocative acts besides delivering hate speech”, some of the activists said while terming the registration of cases in both these cases as mere eyewash.On November 22, 2018, a sacrilegious act was reported in which a domestic animal was beheaded and thrown outside the place of worship of minorities, located at Udhan area in Taryath tehsil under jurisdiction of Police Station Daramsaal.On November 25, 2018, a mysterious fire broke out in a temple in Ghai Avas area of Dharamsaal, which, according to reports, is a disputed site between both the communities. In the recent past both the communities claimed the possession over disputed land.Despite lodging FIR’s no action was taken to crack the cases.The recent attempts of Rajouri Administration and Army of ‘buying peace’ after bringing the two communities on one platform after the hate speech of a local Muslim cleric on November 30, 2018 during Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid Rajouri proved to be short lived. This exercise lost its relevance today when another attempt was made to hurt the sentiments of minority community by ‘desecrating’ the worship place at Thanamandi.When the issue involving Molvi Farooq erupted in Rajouri, the district administration did not take any action against him and reportedly asked the Army to hush-up the issue by hurriedly calling a meeting of both the communities in ALG Ground on December 2, 2018. Some of those present in the meeting claimed that the Molvi was cited and described as an Army informer. This made the issue murkier.Interestingly on December 6, 2018 the same Molvi was found roaming scot free and having no remorse or feeling of guilt for hurting the sentiments of minority community. He had also addressed a press conference along with some members of Rajouri Ekta Committee in which he had flagged the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (UP) thus again provoking the minorities.The people from minority community were surprised over these developments, wondering whether the religious cleric, being shielded by some agencies, has got a license to speak against the minority community, thereby spoiling the decades old communal harmony in Rajouri.In last few days, every attempt was made by police and the civil administration to put the case under the carpet and even the local politicians, who are otherwise very vocal on social media and having hidden agendas, are also giving least attention to such incidents having potential of becoming a big communal flash-point in the district and across the State.Despite repeated attempts, STATE TIMES could not obtain the version of the army over the issue of Molvi Farooq.Rajouri appears to have become hub of anti-social elements, who are doing their worst to disturb peace and tranquility in the border district. Pertinent to mention here that last year no action was taken against two students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri who were caught sitting and clicking selfie in a video which went viral on social media when the National Anthem was played during a function wherein former Governor N. N. Vohra, Pro Chancellor of BGSBU, was the chief guest. Though the students who showed disrespect to the national anthem were identified in the viral video, yet the police filed a ‘zero FIR’, which clearly reflected its intentions.Moreover, a sedition case was also stands registered last year in connection with the sloganeering by a section of students of BGSBU in support of their classmate turned terrorist Eisa Fazili, who was killed by the security forces in the Kashmir Valley.The people are wondering whether the opening of historic Mughal Road has turned out a route for influx of drugs, terrorists and anti-national elements. The alarming increase in anti-social and anti-national activities in Rajouri and Poonch districts appear to be intentionally planned by unscrupulous elements to create communal divide in both the districts, which is ultimately a threat to the people of minority community.Hindus of Rajouri have sought immediate intervention of Governor Satya Pal Malik into the happenings across the district. They want all these incidents to be probed impartially.