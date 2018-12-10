Tension grips Rajouri over ‘desecration’ of temple; minorities seek Governor’s immediate intervention

STATE TIMES NEWS
RAJOURI: Tension gripped Thannamandi area of the border Rajouri district on Sunday following reports about sacrilege of Kali Mata Mandir at Devi Dhaka.
The alleged sacrilegious act was reported to Police Station Thannamandi by a resident of Ward No 10, Rajouri, Navneet Gupta, who, according to locals, visits the temple once a week on regular basis.
However, the police denied the reports of damage or any sacrilegious act at the place of worship but sensing gravity of the situation registered FIR 216/2018 under sections 457, 380, 511 and 295-A RPC against unknown persons for committing theft and set in motion the investigations.
