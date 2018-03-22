Tennis Ball team leaves for Tamil Nadu

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Selected by the J&K Tennis Ball Cricket Association, the State team on Wednesday left for participation in the 26th Federation Cup scheduled to be held at Sholinghur in Tamil Nadu from March 23 to 25.

Earlier, the team, selected through two-day trials, underwent screening conducted by the J&K State Sports Council at MA Stadium, here. The team is accompanied by Irfan Hussain and Rahul Dutta as Coach and Manager respectively.

The Team: Shahid Bashir (Captain), Yaseen Hamid, Bilal Ahmad, Fayaz Ahmad Tantary, Mohammad Muskan, Gazanfar Ali, Ajaz Ahmad Tantary, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, Tahir Ahmad Wagay, Muneeb Firdous, Irshad Hussain, Usman Zubair, Yasir Chowdhary and Sameer Ahmad.