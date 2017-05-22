Tendulkar holds special screening of his film for armed forces

AGENCY
New Delhi: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar conducted a special screening of the much-awaited film on his life, ‘Sachin A Billion Dreams’ for the Indian Armed Forces personnel at the Indian Air Force Auditorium, here.
At the special screening held yesterday, Honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar was joined by Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa along with personnel and their families from Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Indian Navy.
The batting maestro’s wife Anjali Tendulkar was also present at the screening. The movie was received with a standing ovation followed by chants “Sachin Sachin” from the personnel present.
Tendulkar was presented a memento by Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa on the occasion.
Tendulkar also met and greeted the families of the Armed Forces present for the screening.
Appreciating the film on Tendulkar’s life, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said, “It was a wonderful film. Having joined the Air Force before Sachin started playing cricket, I have seen his whole career and it is really very inspiring.”
