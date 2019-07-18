Ten SIs promoted

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP), J&K Dilbag Singh on Wednesday promoted ten Sub Inspectors (SIs) to the rank of Inspectors. “Ten S-Is (M) brought on promotion List “F” vide PHQ order No. 2726 of 2019 dated July 16, 2019 are hereby promoted to the rank of Inspector (M) in the said cadre in the pay Level-6E (Rs 35,900-1,13,500) with immediate effect,” reads the PHQ order. Those who were promoted as Inspectors include Manzoor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Bashir Ahmad Magray, Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din, Ghulam Nabi, Ashwani Kumar, Mohammad Amain, Kirtan Bushan, Benti Kumari and Mohammad Ramzan.
