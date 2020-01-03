Ten killed, 38 injured as bus falls into gorge near Lamberi

STATE TIMES NEWS

SUNDERBANI: Ten people were killed and 38 injured, some of them critically, when a video coach bus skidded off the road and rolled down into 150 meter deep gorge in village Lamberi of district Rajouri.

The bus (JK02AL 1361) was on its way from Surankote to Jammu when the accident happened at Siot-Lambari in Rajouri district. Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Mohd. Sheikh Nazir, DIG Rajouri Poonch Range reached on the spot. Some critical patients were air lifted from Sunderbani to GMC Jammu.

Some of the injured passengers have been shifted to the GMC hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, they said, adding relief and rescue operations are underway.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Ghani, son of Karim Baksh, resident of Poonch; Shakiv Schraj, son of Sherj Din, resident of Bufliaz; Bahabdin Shah, son of Yasheen Shah, resident of

Dungi Grathi; Amkla, son of Ahmed, resident of Sangla; Manzoor Hussain, son of Alam Din, resident of Dharaba Surankote; Anuur Khan, son of Sehraj Din, resident of Mohri (Katra); Ahsan Ul Haq, son of Abdul Hak, resident of Surankote and two unidentified.

The injured have been identified as Mustaq Ahmed, son of Meer Hussain, resident of Bagnoti; Kajal Sharma, resident of Laman; Asgas Ali, son of Safu Din; Alam, son of Salaya; Gulzar Ahmed, resident of Mander; Youned, resident of Surankote; Manju, resident of Sayada; Sapna Devi, resident of Nowshera; Ashiya Khetoon, resident of Lamberi; Gopal Krishan;, resident of Lamberi; Mohd Mustam, resident of Rohas; Deepak Kumar, resident of Chatigrah; Ravi, resident of Basfoor (Bahir); Gul Mushtak, resident of Surnkote; Sajad, resident of Surnkote; Safeer Ahmed, resident of Mander; Shavoor Khan, resident of Surankote; Nazeer Ahmed, resident of Surnkote; Nisar Ahmed, resident of Surnkote; Munshi, resident of Surnkote; Uplaksh, resident of Nowshera; Sajaid Ahmed, resident of Bariya (Bahir); Fateh Hussain, resident of Surnkote; Sudam Hussain, resident of Surnkote; Lakayas Hussain, resident of Surnkote; Mohd Afzal, resident of Surnkote; Abdul Rehman, resident of Surnkote; Amin Din, son of Sadhru Din, resident of Bihar State; Mehandia, son of Mohd Asham, resident of Mahdhar; Tahir Hussain, son of Haji Munshi Khan, resident of Surnkote; Abudl Rashid, son of Mohd Ramzan, resident of Gunda (Doda); Mohd Ibraham, son of Altaf Hussain, resident of Gunda (Doda); Mohd Soofi, son of Zamdin, resident of Surnkote; Vishal Sharma, son of Subash Chander, resident of Doogi Garati; Bharti Sharma, son of Subash Chander, resident of Laman; Bhagwan Dass, son of Om Parkash, resident of Hanjana and two unknown. Later, a 10 years old boy namely Utkarsh also succumbed to injuries.

Soon after receiving the information, a large number of locals rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. They were joined by various police teams.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Sukhdev Singh Sambyal rushed to the Sub-District Hospital Sunderbani and took stock of the medicare facilities being provided to the injured.

In order to facilitate patients and their relatives at GMC Jammu the District Administration has deputed Additional Deputy Commissioner Sunderbani Vinod Kumar Behnal to avoid any inconvenience to patients and their relatives. The entire machinery of Health Department was also put on alert and ambulances were also pressed into action.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Nazir Ahmad Sheikh also visited Sub District Hospital Sunderbani and reviewed the healthcare services being provided to the victims, where he also interacted with the injured persons. He added that six people died on the spot, one in Sunderbani hospital and three other during referral to Jammu with total toll in the accident is ten

While speaking to media persons, Deputy Commissioner informed that four critically injured were airlifted to Jammu. Alongside, other injured were also referred to Jammu via road.

He also said District administration has sanctioned immediate ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to the legal heirs of the deceased, Rs 25,000 to those critically injured and Rs 5,000 to those who are having minor injuries.