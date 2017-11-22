Ten-fold increase in Centre’s share in compensation to kin of slain J&K cops likely

Agency

New Delhi/Jammu: A whopping ten-fold increase in the Centre’s share in the compensation given to the next of kin of Jammu and Kashmir policemen killed while fighting terrorists is in offing as part of the efforts to stamp out militancy from the state, officials said.

Under a revised proposal, which is likely to get the nod after necessary formalities in the Union Home Ministry, a policeman killed during an encounter with militants will get Rs 70 lakh from existing Rs 43 lakh, officials said.

The ex-gratia component from the Centre will increase from existing Rs 3 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, the officials said.

They said the state police has been pressing for giving allowances to its men and officers equivalent to those of the central para-military forces.

If the proposal is agreed to, the state police will almost be at par with the para-military forces’ jawan who get over Rs 75 lakh, the officials said.

Around 30 police personnel from the state police were killed in encounters with militants since July last year, the officials said.