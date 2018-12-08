Ten days Silk India-2018 exhibition begins

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Hastashilpi organised ten-day ‘Silk India-2018’ at Kala Kendra, here from Friday.

Hastashilpi organiser T Abhinand told media persons that various silk saree weavers, handloom clusters and Silk Co-operative Societies are showcasing their products in exposition.

“The intention of the organisation is to make accessible and attain the products directly to the customers, without the moderator to the weavers and artisans” he added.

“Arini Silk Saris, Crepe and Georgette Silk Saris, Chiffon Silk Saris, Tassar Silk Sarees and suit, Kanjeevaram Silk Sarees and Wedding Saris, Designer fancy Saris, Darmavaram Silk Saris, Raw Silk and Tassar, Jute Silk Saris, Dhaka Silk Saris, Handloom Silk Cotton Saris, Silk Blends Saris and Stole, Silk Shawls, Uppada, Gadwal, Paithani Sarees, Mangalagiri and Pochampalli Silk Saris and many more products throughout country were exhibited in this Silk expo”, he added.