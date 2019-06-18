Ten-day NCC Training Camp begins

STATE TIMES NEWS NAGROTA: Ten-day NCC Training Camp commenced here on Monday at NCC Camping Ground. The camp was organised by 2 J&K Bn NCC Jammu. A total of 500 NCC cadets (SD/JD) from NCC Directorate J&K, PI & Civil Staff are participating in the camp. Basic aim of organizing the camp is to train the NCC cadets in International Yoga Day and military training process which includes physical exercise, obstacle course, drill, weapon training, firing and map reading. Camp Commandant, Col Sukhbir Singh Assla inaugurated the camp by welcoming all the cadets and instructing staff. He laid emphasis and instructed the institutional staff to impart comprehensive training in health and hygiene and other social service activities. On June 21, Yoga Day will be observed and certain VIPs are expected to participate in the same.
