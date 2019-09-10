Ten-day Ganesh Utsav concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: The ten-days long Ganesh Utsav concluded with the immersion of Ganesh Visargan at Basanatar River Samba here on Tuesday.

Scores of people along with various religious and social organisations participated in the Shobha Yatra which started from Mandi Sangwali Samba.

The Shoba Yatra after passing through Main Bazaar Samba, Hari Singh Chowk, Link Road Samba reached at Basantar River Samba where the idol of Lord Ganesha was immersed in the river.