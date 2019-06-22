Ten-day Food Festival ‘Chronicles of North West Frontier’ begins at K C Residency

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ten-day Food Festival ‘Chronicles of North West Frontier’ was commenced here on Friday at The Terrace Sky Lounge at Hotel K C Residency here.

Chef Kaushal Sharma, with his culinary brigade brought rich and aromatic flavors of North West Frontier Cuisine with mouth watering delicacies.

Sharma informed that ten-day long food festival will feature exquisite delicacies namely Biryani – prepared with rice and meat, 'Kababs', which are meat pieces or minced meat cooked in many different styles such as 'Kalmi Kebab', 'Gosht Ki Seekh', 'Chinoti Karhai Gosht, 'Dum-ka-Keema.

“It has always been a pleasure to serve the people of Jammu because they are perfect food lovers and they know how to appreciate good food,” said Rahul Jandial, General Manager, Hotel K C Residency. He added “It was indeed bliss indulging in delicacies of the North-west Frontier region of the Indian subcontinent. This special food festival is taking place only until June 30. So come with family and friends to help us to create a magical Wow dining experience for you.”