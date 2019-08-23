Ten assault cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Ten assault cases have been reported here on
Thursday.
As per the details, Pyari Devi, wife of Som Nath and her
son Sanjay, resident of Jagti were injured in a clash and were shifted to
hospital for treatment. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started
investigation.
Meanwhile, Sunny Kumar, son of Ramesh Lal, resident of
Akhnoor; Rakesh Kumar, son of Hans Raj, resident of Bari Brahmana; Gara Ram,
son of Kupa Ram, resident of Nagrota, Lalit Kumar, son of Pawan Kumar, resident
of Nowshera were also injured in clashes at their respective areas.
City police registered an assault case against Vijay
Kumar on the compliant of Suresh Kumar, resident of Raghunath Pura; Pacca Danga Police registered a case against Vishesh
Kumar and Ramesh Malhotra on the complaint of Surbhi Chopra, resident of Tilak
Raj Road and Bari Brahmana Police also registered an assault case against two
unidentified bike borne youth for assaulting a woman namely Chanchla Devi, wife
of Uttam Chand, resident of Palli.
Meanwhile, a cop namely Qayoom was attacked by unknown bike
borne youths near Residency Road. Police has registered a case and started
investigation.
A PHE employee Randeep Singh, resident of Nanak Nagar
was attacked by Gurmeet Singh and Navjot Singh. He lodged a complaint with
Gandhi Nagar Police, which is investigating the matter.
