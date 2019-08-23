Ten assault cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ten assault cases have been reported here on Thursday.

As per the details, Pyari Devi, wife of Som Nath and her son Sanjay, resident of Jagti were injured in a clash and were shifted to hospital for treatment. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Sunny Kumar, son of Ramesh Lal, resident of Akhnoor; Rakesh Kumar, son of Hans Raj, resident of Bari Brahmana; Gara Ram, son of Kupa Ram, resident of Nagrota, Lalit Kumar, son of Pawan Kumar, resident of Nowshera were also injured in clashes at their respective areas.

City police registered an assault case against Vijay Kumar on the compliant of Suresh Kumar, resident of Raghunath Pura; Pacca Danga Police registered a case against Vishesh Kumar and Ramesh Malhotra on the complaint of Surbhi Chopra, resident of Tilak Raj Road and Bari Brahmana Police also registered an assault case against two unidentified bike borne youth for assaulting a woman namely Chanchla Devi, wife of Uttam Chand, resident of Palli.

Meanwhile, a cop namely Qayoom was attacked by unknown bike borne youths near Residency Road. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

A PHE employee Randeep Singh, resident of Nanak Nagar was attacked by Gurmeet Singh and Navjot Singh. He lodged a complaint with Gandhi Nagar Police, which is investigating the matter.