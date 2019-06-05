Ten advocates appointed as Oath Commissioners for 2 years

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday appointed ten advocates as Oath Commissioners for the term of two years.

“In exercise of powers vested under Chapter-XVII (Oath Commissioners) Rule 186 of The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Rules, 1999, the Chief Justice has been pleased to appoint ten advocates as Oath Commissioners for the term of two years,” reads the order issued by Mohammad Yasin Beigh, Additional Registrar, JKHC.

Those who were appointed include Advocates Navdeep Rajwal, Bisma Hamid, Dorje Gialson, Arif Hussain, Rabia Khursheed, Lokesh Kumar, Sangram Slathia, Rinchen Angmo, Shubham Abrol and Farzana Khalid Magra.

“The Oath Commissioners, so appointed shall strictly comply with the conditions laid down in the Rules and maintain requisite registers and receipt books as required under Rules 190 to 195 of the said Rules,” the order stated and added, “The Oath Commissioners shall hold office only for the term of validity under Rule 189 of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Rules, 1999.”

“All Oath Commissioners shall deposit their Registers and Counterfoils of their receipt books as maintained by them under Rule 110 and 112 respectively after expiry of the term of their appointment with the concerned District and Sessions Judge or Registrar, High Court, as the case may be, in terms of Rule 191 (4) and 195 Chapter-XVII,” the order further said and added, “Non-compliance of any of the Rules, Notifications or directions issued shall result in the termination of the appointment of defaulting Oath Commissioner without any notice to him/her under Rule 189 of the rules.”