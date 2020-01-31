Ten AAOs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Thursday transferred ten Assistant Accounts Officers (AAOs). According to an order issued by M.Y Pandith, Director General, Accounts & Treasuries, Finance Department, Meetu Munshi, AAO, Resident Commissioner’s Office, New Delhi has been posted as AAO, Treasury New Delhi; Binanti Pandita, AAO, Treasury New Delhi as AAO, Resident Commissioner’s Office, New Delhi; Ab. Rashid Paul, AAO, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department as AAO, Directorate of Information, J&K; Vijay Kumar, AAO, J&K Service Selection Board as AAO, Chief Electoral Officer, J&K; Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh, Chief Electoral Officer, J&K as AAO, J&K Service Selection Board; Gh. Nabi Tantary, AAO, Tribal Affairs Department, J&K as AAO, Cooperative Department; Feroza Hakim, AAO, Cooperative Department as AAO, ARI & Trainings Department; Farooq Ahmad Thoker, AAO under orders of transfer to Local Fund Audit & Pension, Srinagar as AAO, Health & Medical Education Department; Feroz Ahmad Bazaz, AAO, Health & Medical Education Department as AAO, Industries & Commerce Department; and Showkat Hussain Mir, AAO, Industries & Commerce Department has been posted as AAO, Tribal Affairs Department.
