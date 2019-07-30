Temperature rises after rain eases in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWs

Jammu: With rain conditions easing, the mercury rose in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Winter capital Jammu recorded an increase of 5.6 degrees in the day temperature, which settled at 34.8 degree Celsius against Sunday’s 29.2 degree Celsius, said a spokesman from the MeT department.

The maximum temperature in summer capital Srinagar marked an increase of 6.7 degrees, settling at 29.3 degree Celsius, the spokesman said.

He said the city recorded a minimum of 18.5 degree Celsius which is just 0.2 degrees below the season’s average.

Katra township, which serves as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a high of 30.6 degree Celsius and a low of 23.2 degree Celsius, the spokesman said.

The mercury registered an increase in Ladakh region, where Leh town recorded a maximum of 26.7 degrees and a minimum of 14.0 degrees.

Nearby Kargil town recorded day temperature of 23.2 degree Celsius and night temperature of 12.1 degree Celsius.

The State Meteorological Department Director Sonam Lotus predicted another spell of wet weather from August 1 to 3.

“Significant decrease in rainfall from today (Monday) till July 31 and another good spell likely from August 1 to 3,” he said.