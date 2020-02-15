Tejinder relieved to join NIA as SP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday relieved Tejinder Singh, IPS, (JK: 2008) of the charge of AIG (Trainings & Policy), PHQ, to enable him to take up the new assignment as SP in National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“Consequent upon the approval of the Competent Authority to the induction of Tejinder Singh, IPS, (JK:2008), AIG (Trainings & Policy), PHQ, as SP in National Investigation Agency (NIA), against an existing vacancy, on deputation basis, for a period of four years, with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or till further orders, whichever is earlier, he is hereby relieved to enable him to take up the new assignment,” Shakeel Ur Rehman, Special Secretary, Home Department.

“Rajeshwar Singh, (JKPS: 1999), AIG (Personnel), PHQ, shall hold the charge of the post of AIG (Trainings & Policy), PHQ, till further orders, which shall be in addition to his own duties,” the order further stated.