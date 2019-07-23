Tej Ram Katoch posted Suptd Central Jail Sgr

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Government on Monday transferred Tej Ram Katoch (JKPS), Commandant JKAP 5th Battalion, and posted him as Superintendent Central Jail, Srinagar vice Mukesh Kumar Kakkar (JKPS). Kakkar has been asked to await orders of his posting in PHQ, the order issued by the State’s Home department reads.
