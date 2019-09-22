Tehsildar visits victims of Pak firing

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Tehsildar Nowshera Babu Ram Choudhary on Saturday visited the border area of Kalsian and Ganya and met the victims of Pak firing during cease fire violation by it on Friday.

A large number of border residents gathered on the spot and explained the extent of loss they suffered during firing. They said that several houses were damaged and number of cattle injured and died during firing. They demanded that their losses should be compensated.

The villagers also demanded additional number of bunkers because they were not able to get shelter in the existing number of bunkers.

Tehsildar gave a patient hearing to the villagers and assured them that the case will be taken up for the sanction of additional number of bunkers.