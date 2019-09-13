Tehsildar, Traffic Inspector assaulted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Tehsildar and a traffic DTI have been assaulted in two separate incidents in city on Thursday.

As per the details, Inspector Kulveer Singh lodged complaint with Pacca Danga Police that Surinder Singh, resident of Rehari abused and assaulted him during Naka when he tried to stop Surinder. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Tehsildar Mandal Rakesh Kumar lodged a complaint with Satwari Police that Rohit Kumar, resident of Mandal abused and assaulted him and his team during official visit to the area. Police has registered a case and started investigation.