Tehsildar conducts market checking

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: To ensure that consumers are getting quality essential commodities as per rate list, a team led by Tehsildar Bhadarwah visited different markets and checked the quality of food items especially meat/chicken on Saturday.

The team comprising of officials from Animal Husbandry, Veterinary, Food Safety, FCS&CA and Municipality Bhadarwah led by Tehsildar Bhadarwah Zeeshan Tahir conducted a market checking in entire Bhadarwah town, during which the prime emphasis were given on quality of meat/chicken, other dairy products and on display of approved rates of these commodities.

During the checking, unfit mutton was seized on spot and quality of milk was also checked.

Further latest rate lists were also checked and Ist Class Magistrate (Tehsildar) directed shopkeepers to hang or paste rate lists on conspicuous portion of the shops.

In view of ongoing Holly Ramadan and coming ID festival, Tahir instructed the inspectors of Municipal Committee Bhadarwah to keep close vigil in market in the interest of general public.

“Action should be initiated against offenders under Municipal Act 2000 and Municipal Solid Waste Management and Handling Rule 2016,” he said.