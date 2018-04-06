Tehsildar, BMO Ramnagar make mockery of RTI Act: Ex-Sarpanch

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Accusing the officers in Ramnagar of playing in the hands of vested political interests, Shanker Dass, Ex-Sarpanch Panchayat Amroh Tehsil Ramnagar on Thursday sought the attention of Governor as the custodian of rights of the common masses and as guardian of the Constitution to protect their constitutional guarantees.

He said that while corruption was at its peak in Ramanagar, the corrupt officers continued to enjoy political patronage with hardly any sign of transparency and accountability.

He said that while public money was being brazenly looted by a corrupt officer-politician nexus, the rights of common man were being trampled upon with impunity. He said that replies to RTIs were being denied by local administration at the behest of corrupt leadership of the area. He was sitting on protest at Press Club here on Thursday.

Pointing towards a unique communiqué received from Tehsildar Ramnagar, Shanker Singh said that in response to an RTI filed by him, he was asked to apply under Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA). He said that in his RTI application he had sought names/details of persons whose Girdawaris on State land had been cancelled in Tehsil Ramnagar during the last two years.

He added that he had further sought information about the quantum/extent of State land allotted to BJP MLA R.S Pathania in Ramnagar town, the basis of allotment and the rate recommended by Tehsildar for allotment of prime land in Ramnagar to MLA Ramnagar.

Likewise the BMO Ramnagar had sought Rs. 34,500 from him for replying to his RTI vide his two different letters with a view to deny information and to conceal the acts of omission and commission committed in Health Department in Block Ramnagar. He said that the same was the approach of the police which had flatly refused to provide details sought for in RTI application on the directions of political bosses.

Urging for the intervention of Governor and Chief Minister, ex-Sarpanch said that being a poor man it was difficult for him to go in for appeals and that such cases deserved their attention in view of unscrupulous officers making mockery of government slogans of transparency and accountability.