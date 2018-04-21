Teenager’s death: SIT to probe, mobile service hit

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu-Poonch highway blocked for 4 hours

STATE TIMES NEWS

SUNDERBANI: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the mysterious death of a teenager in Rajouri district while mobile internet service also remained snapped as precautionary measure.

Protest sparked on Friday morning in the wake of mysterious death of a teenager in Khawas area of Rajouri. The family and relatives of a teenager youth, who died on Thursday under mysterious circumstances, staged protest in Khawas area of Rajouri this morning demanding probe into his death.

Later, Jammu – Poonch National Highway was blocked by the protesters at Sunderbani.

The protesters supported by Hindu Organisations including Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad, RSS, Shiv Sena, BJP and Dharam Jagran Manch drawn from Rajouri, Nowshera, Kalakote and Sunderbani under the leadership of Sushil Sudan on Friday blocked the NH at Sunderbani Chowk for four hours amid heavy rain.

The protesters also condemned the absence of MLA Ravinder Raina.

DDC Rajouri Shahid Iqbal, SSP Yugal Manhas, ADC Sunderbani Gurmukh Singh, Tehsildar Tarsem Lal, SDPO Nowshera Khaliq Choudhary and SHO Sunderbani Tilak Raj Sharma reached the spot and pacified the agitating people. The protesters demanded immediate arrest of alleged killers namely Mohd Latief, Razak Ahmed and Mohd Gani dismissal of Chowki Officer Faiz Mohd who took no cognisance of the case and denied to register FIR, a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the father of victim who lost his only son, employment to father of the victim who has no source of income and security to the people who are in minority in Khawas.

The DDC assured the people that proper inquiry will be held and justice will be delivered to the victim. He also assured that the action will be taken against the police officer if he failed to handle the case properly.

Prominent among those present include Thakur Karan Singh, Amit Sharma, Kuldip Singh Manhas, Pashori Lal Sharma, Jasveer Singh Khalsa, Vijay Kumar Sharma, Gian Chand Sharma and others.

“A three-member SIT has been constituted to probe the matter of teenager’s death,” said an official.

He said that the mobile internet service has also been snapped as precautionary measure. The SIT will be headed by DySP Headquarters Jaswant Singh.